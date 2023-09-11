The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win against the Titans

The Good: Defense

The New Orleans Saints defense held the Tennessee Titans out of the end zone and was able to intercept quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times on Sunday. Tannehill completed 47% of his passes and was sacked three times while also throwing for fewer than 200 yards. Derrick Henry was held to just 63 yards as the Saints defense was able to get timely stops late in the fourth quarter when Tennessee could have taken the lead back with a touchdown. Demario Davis as expected led the way with 10 total tackles, while Carl Granderson was able to get 1.5 sacks. Paulson Adebo’s interception late in the third quarter set up what would prove to be the game winning touchdown for the Saints, and rookie first round pick Bryan Bresee also registered his first half sack of his career. An encouraging start to the season for the defense to say the least.

The Bad: Offensive Line

The Saints offensive line got off to a rough start on Sunday. The line gave up 4 sacks of Derek Carr and was unable to get anything going in the run game. Second year left tackle Trevor Penning had a tough game, and the Saints may need to scheme up some ways to provide him support with an extra TE or an RB chipping his man in the future. The potential is still there but Sunday was not a good game for this line at all.

The Ugly: Run game

The Saints ran the ball 27 times for just 69 yards on Sunday. There were many external factors such as the poor play of the offensive line and the fact that Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller were not available, but a more consistent rushing attack is going to be needed as the Saints progress throughout the season.

