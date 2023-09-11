Fleur-de-Links, September 11: Saints pick up gutsy win in Week 1

New Orleans’ defense dominates-NewOrleans.Football
Three turnovers and holding the Tennessee Titans to five field goals set up the New Orleans Saints for a critical win to start the season.
Saints vs. Titans thread
Here’s a look at what some of our readers had to say during this afternoon’s season-opening matchup.
Payton Turner suffers turf toe
The promising defensive end left the game earlier this afternoon with an injury. Now the reports are out on its severity.
Cesar Ruiz signs extension
The right guard out of Michigan has been extended to stay in the Black and Gold for four more seasons.
Week One? Week Won.#Saints | @FastTwitchDrink pic.twitter.com/3TsBeqwELU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023
No tuddies, but a great game by #Saints star second-year wide receiver Chris Olave. pic.twitter.com/JJFvBPqEmp— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 11, 2023
#Saints DE Payton Turner is believed to have suffered turf toe in today’s win over the #Titans, an ailment that should require surgery, sources say. A frustrating outcome for the talented former first-rounder. pic.twitter.com/WoYmb1IHuy— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023
#Saints QB Derek Carr gave high praises to his defense! pic.twitter.com/iTBUj1ZTQj— ESPN-Southwest Louisiana (@ESPN_SWLA) September 10, 2023
