Fleur-de-Links, September 11: Saints pick up gutsy win in Week 1

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Orleans’ defense dominates-NewOrleans.Football

Three turnovers and holding the Tennessee Titans to five field goals set up the New Orleans Saints for a critical win to start the season.

Saints vs. Titans thread-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s a look at what some of our readers had to say during this afternoon’s season-opening matchup.

Payton Turner suffers turf toe-Canal St Chronicles

The promising defensive end left the game earlier this afternoon with an injury. Now the reports are out on its severity.

Cesar Ruiz signs extension-Canal St Chronicles

The right guard out of Michigan has been extended to stay in the Black and Gold for four more seasons.

