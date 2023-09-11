Fleur-de-Links, September 11: Saints pick up gutsy win in Week 1

Three turnovers and holding the Tennessee Titans to five field goals set up the New Orleans Saints for a critical win to start the season.

The promising defensive end left the game earlier this afternoon with an injury. Now the reports are out on its severity.

The right guard out of Michigan has been extended to stay in the Black and Gold for four more seasons.

No tuddies, but a great game by #Saints star second-year wide receiver Chris Olave. pic.twitter.com/JJFvBPqEmp — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 11, 2023

#Saints DE Payton Turner is believed to have suffered turf toe in today’s win over the #Titans, an ailment that should require surgery, sources say. A frustrating outcome for the talented former first-rounder. pic.twitter.com/WoYmb1IHuy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023