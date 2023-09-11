 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to the Saints win over Titans

New Orleans starts the season 1-0!

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are in the win column! After a battle in the bayou, the Who Dat Nation can rejoice and rest easy this week as New Orleans was able to kick off the 2023 season with a win.

Let’s check out how social media reacted to the Saints handling their business on the field.

Next up for the Saints, a date with the Carolina Panthers for an NFC South battle on Monday Night Football. Until then, the Saints can enjoy this win and begin to prepare for battle with their divisional opponent.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...