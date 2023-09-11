Social media reactions to the Saints win over Titans

The New Orleans Saints are in the win column! After a battle in the bayou, the Who Dat Nation can rejoice and rest easy this week as New Orleans was able to kick off the 2023 season with a win.

Let’s check out how social media reacted to the Saints handling their business on the field.

Today marked the Saints’ first win against the Titans/Oilers in the Superdome since 9/5/93. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) September 11, 2023

The team is ready, the dome is rocking, Saints football is back! — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) September 10, 2023

#Saints win it 16-15. Great way to open the season. Still a lot it clean up, but a win in week one is huge. Defense was incredible. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 10, 2023

"It was unbelievable. When we scored that TD, I couldn't help myself but to start dancing."



-Carr on the #Saints crowd pic.twitter.com/gGs2igfocQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

Per ESPN Stats and Info: Derek Carr is the 2nd player in Saints history to pass for 300 yards in his team debut (Jim Everett passed for 326 in 1994 vs the Chiefs) — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 10, 2023

#Saints HC Dennis Allen is now the first coach in franchise history to win the first two season openers#TENvsNO — Saints PR (@SaintsPR) September 10, 2023

The #Saints had 7 interceptions all year last season. Three in this Week 1 game. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 10, 2023

Next up for the Saints, a date with the Carolina Panthers for an NFC South battle on Monday Night Football. Until then, the Saints can enjoy this win and begin to prepare for battle with their divisional opponent.

