Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 2

Some very high-profile names are already missing NFL regular season games. Cooper Kupp, Christian Watson, Travis Kelce, J.K. Dobbins, and more are having health issues, impacting the fantasy rosters. Each and every week, players move up and down fantasy rankings and building a team is an every week effort. The purpose of this weekly series is to keep Canal Street Chronicles readers a step ahead of their competition in their home leagues. These are players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for week 2 of the fantasy football regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 2 of the fantasy football season

Justice Hill, running back, Baltimore Ravens

Unfortunately, lead running back for the Ravens, J.K. Dobbins, is set to miss more time after tearing his Achilles tendon in week 1. This opens the door for Justice Hill to take over the backfield. The Ravens had six snaps within the 10-yard line against the Houston Texans last week. Hill was on the field for three of those snaps while Gus Edwards was on the field for zero. The other three went to Dobbins before his injury. It is likely that Hill continues this short yardage work. All other downs were an almost even split between Edwards and Hill. Hill has the value advantage though for his usage on the goal line.

Kyren Williams, running back, Los Angeles Rams

It is beginning to look like the Rams just do not like Cam Akers. Akers finished last season looking healthy and gaining more of his burst back, averaging over 100 yards per game in the Rams last three. Going into week 1, it appeared as if Akers had the reigns over the backfield, but Kyren Williams has suddenly emerged. Williams had an awful 2022 season in limited action but had 15 rushes in the first game of this season. Williams was the running back trusted in goal line situations as well, scoring two short touchdowns. At the very least, it appears as if this backfield is split, meaning Williams is a clear pick-up target for those needing an RB2 or Flex.

Puka Nacua, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

No, this is not a salad garnishment, but Puka Nacua is a legitimate NFL player who will likely be the top target for most waiver wires this week. Nacua could be a short-term fix for the Rams receiving unit after Cooper Kupp was placed on the PUP list. Matthew Stafford looks like he is healthy and can show out at times. Nacua could be a game winner in the upcoming weeks but could also disappear as soon as Kupp returns. He is worth a waiver selection but for those with non-rotating or salary waivers, it is unlikely he is worth a huge payout.

Romeo Doubs, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

One of the sleeper picks of draft season has already shown that he is a fantasy starter. Jordan Love looks like a real NFL quarterback, benefitting Doubs this season. Doubs was targeted five times, two of which ended up in the end zone. It is not likely that he will score each week, but being highly involved already in this offense already makes Doubs worth a waiver selection. He is going to remain part of this offense even when Christian Watson returns and may even have more upside with defenses having to focus on Watson. Doubs is a must stash, at the very least, for the year.

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Carolina Panthers

The saying goes, a rookie quarterback’s safety blanket is his tight end. That proved true in Bryce Young’s first start of the year. Even though Hurst was fourth on the team in route runs, he saw the most targets of any pass-catcher on the Panthers. Hurst is such a veteran presence on this offense that will likely be relied upon, especially early this season as Young settles into the offense. With the state of tight end around the league as well, Hurst could easily be a top-12 fantasy player each week.

