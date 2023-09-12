Monday Night Football social media reactions

During the opening week of the 2023 season, the NFL will close out with one of the most highly anticipated games in the season. The Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets.

As Aaron Rodgers began his run with the New York Jets, he faced the three-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The anticipation of seeing Rodgers in a Jets jersey was the talk of the 2023 NFL season. The question of how well he will perform in New York after his tenure at Green Bay was on the chopping block.

Welp, the anticipation came to a sleeping stop. During the Jets’ first offensive possession, Rodgers’ debut was cut short for him and the Jets. After being sacked on the play, he fell back to the ground and was later assisted off the field due to an ankle injury sustained on the play. Rodgers, who was later ruled out of the game, was replaced by Zach Wilson, the Jets’ No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Here is what fans on “X” are saying...

Jets fans can be seen flipping the bird on camera. What seemed to be a promising season is now shadowed with the possibility of not having their star quarterback for the next few games. Considering their next opponent in week two are the Dallas Cowboys, who dropped a 40 piece on the other New York team, the Jets fans have to worry about the possible embarrassment.

