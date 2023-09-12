 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 12: Olave shines in season opener

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Good, Bad and Ugly: Saints vs Titans-Canal St Chronicles

Eight field goals, three turnovers, and a Saints win can add up to just a few instances of good, bad, and ugly from Sunday.

Game Recap: Saints defeat Titans to open season-Canal St Chronicles

Only one touchdown was scored in a game featuring two stout defenses, but the good guys came out on top in a 16-15 Week 1 win.

Numbers to Know: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles

We take an early look at the NFC South matchup on Monday Night Football between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Demario Davis shares story about daughter-Saints News Network

The power of faith showed up during the Saints’ presser when Davis shared a touching story of a health scare involving his four-year-old daughter.

