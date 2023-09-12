2 takeaways from the Saints win over the Titans

1. The defense is as stout as ever

The New Orleans Saints defense has been a real strength for the last 5-6 seasons, and after Sunday’s performance it looks like that trend will continue. The Saints help Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the lowest QB rating in the league on Sunday and were able to limit star running back Derrick Henry save for one big screen pass. The Saints did not give up a single touchdown, instead going full bend don’t break mode in allowing five field goals. Three interceptions by Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore, and Paulson Adebo, as well as three sacks shared by Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Pete Werner, and rookie Bryan Bresee all contributed to the Saints stellar afternoon on defense. The Tennessee Titans offense is not thought to be a top 10 unit in the league, but they are ripe with playmakers and can flash at times, so this should be a very encouraging start to the season for the New Orleans defense.

2. Rashid Shaheed is a legit weapon

The second year UDFA out of Weber State got his sophomore campaign off to a great start against Tennessee. Shaheed caught 5 passes for 89 yards and the game’s only touchdown, and also gained 110 yards on five kick returns, setting a career high in all-purpose yards. Shaheed also had a great 41-yard sideline catch on the Saints final drive to help ice the game on 3rd and 6. Couple this with Shaheed’s strong performances to end last season and the Saints look like they’ve found yet another contributor as an undrafted wide receiver.

Sheed hit 'em with the hesi ‍ @RashidShaheed pic.twitter.com/kO7ge77cbc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

