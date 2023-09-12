If the Saints win/lose against the Panthers

On Monday, September 18th, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Charlotte to take on their first divisional opponent of the year: the Carolina Panthers. The Saints will be 1-0 heading into this game after an opening weekend victory over the Titans while the Panthers will enter the game 0-1.

QB Derek Carr will be leading the charge for the offense as they hope to continue their march to a possible 2-0 start on the season.

If the Saints win:

On paper, this is a game that the Saints should run away with pretty quickly. However, if the Saints have shown us anything, it’s that what can go wrong can usually go wrong. On a positive note, if the Saints can win this game, they will move on to a 2-0 record to start off the season all while climbing up the division rankings by defeating the Panthers.

Momentum would continue to be on their side with a looming battle with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on the horizon. Before the Saints travel to Lambeau Field, they need to get out of Charlotte with a victory.

A victory here would also continue to build up the confidence of QB Derek Carr. Carr seemed mostly confident under pressure while leading the team to victory over Tennessee, but there’s always room for improvement. A win here would only further elevate not only Carr’s confidence, but the team as a whole which will translate over to positive product on the football field.

If the Saints lose:

Losing this game would be more of an issue for New Orleans as opposed to if they had lost against Tennessee in Week one. With this being one of their three divisional opponents, this is a must win game if the Saints have hopes of winning the NFC South for the first time since 2020. Losing this game wouldn’t be the end of the world, but it would be cause for concern moving forward when playoff proceedings start coming into play around mid-late December.

To put it simply: the Saints need to handle business especially against an inferior opponent such as the Carolina Panthers and begin to rack up easier wins when they become available.

