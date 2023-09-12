Demario Davis shares inspirational story of his faith after Saints win

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints battled the Tennessee Titans in Caesars Superdome to win their season opener but just days earlier, Saints LB Demario Davis and his family had privately fought a battle of their own. When Davis walked up to the podium for his post-game press conference, he had a bible in his hand and shared his story with the local media. A story that moved me, which I initially shared on social media and now, I share with our readers.

Davis started out with a scripture from Revelation 3:20 which says, “See I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and dine with them and eat with that person, and he with Me.”

On Friday, his 4-year-old daughter, Carly-Faith suffered her 3rd epilepsy seizure. This is the same daughter who survived retinoblastoma. Davis said that she had not had a seizure in almost 2 years and if she could have gone just one more month without an incident then she could have been taken off her medication, but now the clock starts all over.

While his daughter was playing with some kids at their house, Davis noticed something was off, she started to foam at the mouth. She was having a seizure, which lasted for 30 minutes. They had to call the paramedics. Davis’ wife Tamela then rode with Carly-Faith to the hospital as Davis followed them. Once at the hospital his wife said, Carly-Faith had stopped breathing twice on the ride there.

Once at the hospital, Carly-Faith was given some medication and the seizing finally stopped but there were some concerns of the long term affects. The family stayed at the hospital that night with her, where they prayed and leaned on each other and their faith. Davis asked his daughter to be healed and in the middle of the night, around 3 am, his prayers were answered when got a “knock” on the door God.

Usually after a seizure, there is an initial period of fogginess and it takes the body some time to recover and get back to normal, but Carly-Faith recovered just fine, talking clearer than ever. The next morning, she was even sharper than before. Later that day, Carly-Faith was released from the hospital. She came home and it was like nothing happened at all. She was again playing with kids during their 7-year-old daughter’s birthday party after the worst seizure she ever had.

Davis ended his story with an important message, “What I want to share is, we get to play this game and that’s great and there are so many amazing things that happened in that game, and everyone wants to hear about them. But when we leave this game, we go back to being regular people and regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock.”

We all know that Demario Davis is an incredible person and player on and off the field but on Sunday afternoon, in that moment, he was a father who reminded us that he is just a regular person, like you and me. His message reminded us that everyone, at some point or another, goes through something in their life and they should trust, have faith and listen for that knock.

If you haven’t had a chance to see his speech. I highly recommend you take five minutes and watch it.

"I didn't ask for my daughter to make it through, I'm asking that she's better than before... God gave me just what I was asking for plus some. I was blown away."



Demario Davis tells a beautiful story about his faith and family pic.twitter.com/H1puxwpJpy — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

