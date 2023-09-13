Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 2

The Saints emerged victorious in a close game against Tennessee in Week 1, but was it enough to improve their Super Bowl odds in Las Vegas? Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 1, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

13. New Orleans Saints: +2300 (Last week’s odds: +4000) (Last week’s ranking: 16)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +600 (+600) (1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles: +800 (+800) (2)

3. San Francisco 49ers: +800 (+1000) (5)

4. Buffalo Bills: +1000 (+900) (3)

5. Dallas Cowboys: +1200 (+1300) (6)

6. Cincinnati Bengals: +1300 (+1000) (4)

7. Baltimore Ravens: +1700 (+1800) (7)

8. Miami Dolphins: +1700 (+2100) (10)

9. Detroit Lions +1800 (+2100) (8)

10. Cleveland Browns +1900 (+3000) (13)

15. Atlanta Falcons: +4000 (+5500) (20)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +10000 (+7500) (28)

28. Carolina Panthers: +11000 (+6000) (23)

