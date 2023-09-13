SB Nation Reacts Survey: Do you think the Saints will be more productive in the run game this week?

The New Orleans Saints won a hard-fought back and forth battle against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon and while there were a lot of positives you could take away from that game in Derek Carr, Rashid Shaheed, Mike Thomas and Blake Grupe. One of the most disappointing and surprising factors came from the Saints run game. In Alvin Kamara’s absence, the Saints ran the ball 27 times for 69 yards, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. Jamaal Williams, who came off of his best NFL season in 2022 with 1,066 yards on 262 carries for 17 touchdowns, just could not get anything going on Sunday. While this can be attributed to the offensive line struggles, it is only Week 2, and those issues should easily be addressed while it is still early in the season. That being said, what are your thoughts? Do you think the Saints will be more productive in the run game this week against the Carolina Panthers and do you think the Saints are headed in the right direction?

