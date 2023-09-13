Power Rankings: Saints moving up in most major polls

Here is a look at the New Orleans Saints Power Rankings after Week 1:

ESPN: 15 (+4)

“The Saints took a risk when they traded veteran Wil Lutz to the Broncos in favor of keeping a rookie. But Grupe proved why the Saints took the gamble. He kept them in the game through three quarters before the Saints were able to score a touchdown and was poised under pressure with a 52-yard field goal to tie things up 9-9 in the third quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr sealed the game late with a third-quarter touchdown, but Grupe quietly bolstered the Saints’ reasoning for keeping him on the 53-man roster.” - Katherine Terrell

“Derek Carr looked sharp in his first start for the Saints. The defense played even better in dominating the Titans offense.”

“Derek Carr got his first win as a Saint, and the defense carried an outsized load in the victory over the Titans. But let’s talk special teams, because those units helped tip the game in New Orleans’ favor. Rookie kicker Blake Grupe won a camp battle and showed why against Tennessee, making all three field goals (including a game-tying 52-yarder) and his only extra point. He also blasted five touchbacks. Punter Lou Hedley is just as inexperienced, but he averaged 48.2 yards on five punts. Zack Baun’s blocked punt — with Steve Gleason in the house! — shows why he made the team despite having a minimal role on defense. The Saints have some things to clean up, but there were subtle shades of 2006 magic on Sunday.”

Bleacher Report: 13 (+5)

“It wasn’t the most exciting game of Week 1 by any stretch. But the first game of the Derek Carr era in New Orleans ended with a win, which is what matters most. Carr topped 300 passing yards with a respectable passer rating of 96.1. He showed good rapport with wide receiver Chris Olave, who hauled in eight of Carr’s throws for 112 yards.

After the win, Carr told reporters that all that mattered to him was having more points than the Titans at the end.

‘I’m glad we won. That’s all I wanted to do,’ said Carr. ‘That was one of the more physical games I’ve played in my 10 years. ... We showed that we could win the ultimate physical type of game.’”