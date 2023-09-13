Fleur-de-Links, September 13: Saints continue prep for MNF showdown

Hayden Reel breaks down the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Tennessee Titans and offers two big takeaways from the game.

We love to check on our friends in the division. Tampa Bay had a good weekend while the Carolina Panthers would probably like to forget their opening contest.

Late in the game, Derek Carr pled with Pete Carmichael to let him hit Rashid Shaheed on a go route down the sideline. The play worked to perfection.

A top young cornerback in the league will be unavailable for the Saints’ division foe this Monday night. What impacts does that have on the matchup?