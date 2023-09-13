Fleur-de-Links, September 13: Saints continue prep for MNF showdown

Takeways from Saints win-Canal St Chronicles
Hayden Reel breaks down the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Tennessee Titans and offers two big takeaways from the game.
State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles
We love to check on our friends in the division. Tampa Bay had a good weekend while the Carolina Panthers would probably like to forget their opening contest.
Carr wanted to run that go route-Sports Illustrated
Late in the game, Derek Carr pled with Pete Carmichael to let him hit Rashid Shaheed on a go route down the sideline. The play worked to perfection.
Jaycee Horn out vs Saints-Saints Wire
A top young cornerback in the league will be unavailable for the Saints’ division foe this Monday night. What impacts does that have on the matchup?
This is wild: #Saints QB Derek Carr told WR Rashid Shaheed to run a go route and win the team the game…— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 12, 2023
And he did just that!
“Hey, listen to me Shid… freaking run”pic.twitter.com/U1ww4IM3rS
#Saints at #Panthers— Announcer Schedules (@announcerskeds) September 12, 2023
NFL Week 2
Monday, Sept. 18
7:15 pm ET
ESPN@cbfowler (pbp), @danorlovsky7 (analyst), @LRiddickESPN (analyst) & @LauraRutledge (reporter) #NFL pic.twitter.com/jBywn6pUcb
We ❤️ you Saints Nation!#Saints pic.twitter.com/RPH2ar5Vyu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 12, 2023
