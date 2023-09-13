 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 13: Saints continue prep for MNF showdown

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

mattmiguez
Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Takeways from Saints win-Canal St Chronicles

Hayden Reel breaks down the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Tennessee Titans and offers two big takeaways from the game.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

We love to check on our friends in the division. Tampa Bay had a good weekend while the Carolina Panthers would probably like to forget their opening contest.

Carr wanted to run that go route-Sports Illustrated

Late in the game, Derek Carr pled with Pete Carmichael to let him hit Rashid Shaheed on a go route down the sideline. The play worked to perfection.

Jaycee Horn out vs Saints-Saints Wire

A top young cornerback in the league will be unavailable for the Saints’ division foe this Monday night. What impacts does that have on the matchup?

