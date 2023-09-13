Saints make several roster moves on Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints were busy making a bunch of roster moves on Wednesday.

The Saints placed DE Payton Turner on injured reserve after he suffered turf toe on Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. Turner’s injury will require surgery. In response to this move, the Saints have signed defensive end Kyle Phillips from the practice squad. Phillips played in the preseason for the Saints most notably getting a clutch interception against the Kansas City Chiefs leading to a game-winning field goal from Blake Grupe.

The Saints also signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. from the practice squad. After Tre’Quan Smith went down last week, the Saints went into their week one matchup against the Titans with only four receivers as rookie A.T. Perry was a healthy scratch.

Players signed to the 53-man roster

WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

DE Kyle Phillips

Players placed on injured reserve

DE Payton Turner

Players signed to the practice squad

CB Faion Hicks

DE Terrell Lewis

LB Ty Summers

TE Michael Jacobson

Players placed on practice squad injured list

LB Ryan Connelly

