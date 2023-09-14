New Orleans Saints rookie report: Week 2

The New Orleans Saints took the win against the Tennessee Titans. The team was able to squeak by winning the game 16-15. This week the team will look to continue their winning ways as they take on the Carolina Panthers. In this article, we’re going to take a look at how some of the Saints rookies did in their first regular season game.

Bryan Bresee:

The Saints first-round pick showed precisely why he was a first-round pick. The Clemson product flashed all day. He had three pressures and .5 sacks per PFF. This is already as many sacks as Marcus Davenport had all of last year. Bresse flashed his athleticism all game and is due for more snaps soon.

Blake Grupe:

The Saints made the controversial decision to trade long-time kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos. The team trusted UDFA Blake Grupe, and he delivered. Grupe nailed all three of his FG attempts, including a 52-yard attempt.

Lou Hedley:

The 30-year-old rookie had himself a good game. The Australian-born punter had five punts for 241 yards. This included one punt inside the 20.

Isaiah Foskey:

The Notre Dame product was inactive last week. However, he could be seeing a big role very soon. Saints DE Payton Turner is likely to be out multiple weeks with an injury. This means Foskey is likely to get more snaps.

Jordan Howden:

The versatile safety didn’t get much playing time this past weekend. He recorded 12 snaps. In those snaps, he earned a 61.9 PFF grade.

