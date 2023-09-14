5 Questions before Week 2 vs. the Panthers

The New Orleans Saints started their season off on a good note, 1-0. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn't even good, there was a lot of ugly. But also, a lot of great, for the Saints to be a contender they can’t play ugly, mistakes must be fixed. The majority of the ugly tape was on the offense in week one. The pass protection was concerning, and the run game was not a factor, it felt like it wasn't even an option. The Saints offense pieced together a few decent drives but as a lot to clean up, but the upside is there, and Carr looked pretty good! The defense besides for a few plays was spectacular.

Are the Saints ready to break through in primetime?

They very well could. The offense had every opportunity last week and they will get it again this week. The defense should have their opportunities for turnovers facing a rookie QB in his 2nd start. If the offense can fix pass protection and get more creative in the run game, we could see a breakthrough in week two.

How will the coaching staff adjust the OL to prepare for Brian Burns and Derrick Brown?

The Saints OL will have their hands full on Monday night. Brian Burns had 1.5 sacks in week one. Arden Key also had 1.5 sacks in week one and probably should've had more. The coaching staff needs to adjust to help Penning and do a better job finding ways to run inside. Jeffrey Simmons was a game-wrecker against the Saints in week one, it can’t happen again with Derrick Brown in week two.

Can the Saints defense spoil Bryce Young’s primetime debut?

It should, in week one Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers had three turnovers with two of those being interceptions. The Saints also grabbed three interceptions in week one with a blocked punt as well, which DA calls a turnover (so 4 turnovers). DA will dial up some pressure and make Young make some tough throws. If the pass rush is keeps it up the defense should dominate.

Can the Saints offense utilize weapons more in week two?

In Week 1, the Saints didn't target Foster Moreau or Jimmy Graham, but the Saints didn’t see the red zone a whole lot. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed were used well and got their fair share of targets, but Michael Thomas and Taysom Hill need to see the ball more as well, especially Thomas, especially in crunch time.

Will the Saints run game improve?

Can it get worse is the bigger question? I hope the answer is no. The Saints ran the ball 27 times for 69 yards, 2.6 yards per carry. Very low, those stats don't show how ugly it truly was because Shaheed had 2 careers for 11 yards. Jamaal Williams ran where he could, but the Titans did a great job shutting down the Saints run game. The Saints will need to establish a run game in Carolina early.

