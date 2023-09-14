NFL Picks Week 2: Lack Panther

The New Orleans Saints face the Carolina Panthers in their first divisional game of the season. The Saints had an outstanding defensive effort last week against Tennessee, looking to be at midseason form right out of the gate. Now after facing a difficult front in Tennessee, the Saints go against a defensive front that was gashed in Atlanta a week ago, a good sign for a Saints run game that will still be missing Alvin Kamara.

Despite a change at head coach and a new franchise quarterback in first-overall pick Bryce Young, the Panthers still prove to be lacking, as witnessed last week against Atlanta. The Saints need to take advantage of this by putting this team that swept them a season ago in an 0-2 hole. The Saints can, they should, and they will prove these Panthers are not ready for primetime this Monday Night.

Last week, I went 7-9

I told you so: Raiders over Broncos!

What do I know: Vikings over Bucs?

WEEK 2

Thursday, September 14th - Thursday Night Football

Vikings(0-1) at Eagles(1-0)

For the second-straight year, Philly gets a Week 2 primetime matchup with Minnesota, and for the second-straight year, Philly will throttle Minnesota in primetime. Philadelphia wins 31-7.

Pick: Eagles

***

Sunday, September 17th - Early Games

Packers(1-0) at Falcons(1-0)

Atlanta was able to run the ball at will against Carolina last week, they won't be able to duplicate that against Green Bay this week. Green Bay wins 32-18

Pick: Packers

***

Raiders(1-0) at Bills(0-1)

After squandering a big divisional game on Monday Night, Buffalo rebounds by not turning over the ball this week like Josh Allen is allergic to it. Buffalo wins 32-19.

Pick: Bills

***

Ravens(1-0) at Bengals(0-1)

Baltimore looked great in Week 1 while Cincinnati looked the complete opposite of that. Despite those results, divisional play can be tricky, and Cincy finds a way to rebound in a big way here at home. Cincinnati wins 23-17.

Pick: Bengals

***

Seahawks(0-1) at Lions(1-0)

Detroit had one of the very best outcomes in Week 1, defeating the reigning Super Bowl Champions on the road, while Seattle was grounded against a division rival at home. It would only stand to reason that the Lions maul the Seahawks at home in this one, but don't be too surprised to see Detroit have a huge letdown game against a Seattle squad that matched up very well against them in two games in the past calendar year. Seattle stuns with a massive offensive performance in Motown. Seattle wins 50-37.

Pick: Seahawks

***

Colts(0-1) at Texans(0-1)

This AFC South battle of rookie quarterbacks will be an intriguing and entertaining matchup. This one will come down to which signal caller avoids one last crucial mistake. This time it will be Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis wins 26-25.

Pick: Colts

***

Chiefs(0-1) at Jaguars(1-0) - Game of the Week

Without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones in the lineup in Week 1, KC fell flat, especially their receiving corps, who let that game slip from their shaky hands. Another tough challenge awaits in Jacksonville, in a rematch of January’s AFC Divisional Playoff. Despite the high-profile quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence, this game will come down to defense. Chris Jones couldn't be returning at a worse time for the Jags, as his pass-rushing prowess will be the difference in this game, forcing Trevor Lawrence into a critical error late in the game. Kansas City wins 27-23.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Bears(0-1) at Buccaneers(1-0)

Tampa Bay pulled out a stunning win in Minnesota last week, and although that result may speak more to Minnesota’s deficiencies than the Bucs’ abilities, Tampa Bay will take out another NFC North opponent, thanks to the Bucs linebackers neutralizing Justin Fields. Tampa Bay wins 29-12.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Chargers(0-1) at Titans(0-1)

A week after a wild shootout against Miami, the Chargers will have to grind things out against a violent and aggressive Tennessee defensive front. With Austin Ekeler neutralized, Justin Herbert will need to find a way late in the game, and he will, getting the Bolts in position for the game-winning field goal. Los Angeles wins 19-17.

Pick: Chargers

***

Sunday, September 17th - Late Games

Giants(0-1) at Cardinals(0-1)

Woof! This dog of a game should be put down. The Giants will actually score some points in this game, after suffering the most embarrassing loss of Week 1. New York wins 24-10.

Pick: Giants

***

49ers(1-0) at Rams(1-0)

The Rams looked like the Rams again last week, while the Niners look like the Niners always do. The majority of the time, San Francisco’s best beats Los Angeles’ best, and it will again this time. San Francisco wins 28-12.

Pick: 49ers

***

Jets(1-0) at Cowboys(1-0)

Some say everything is bigger in Texas, and the egos and expectations will reflect that, following Sunday Night’s blowout shutout at MetLife Stadium. Now, the other inhabitants of MetLife face Dallas. The Jets, fresh off the crushing loss of Aaron Rodgers and simultaneous uplifting win in the game they lost him, will battle a tough opponent on the road but fall short to a Dallas team that will struggle early but pull it together in the second half. Dallas wins 23-21.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Commanders(1-0) at Broncos(0-1)

Sean Payton is well aware his team cannot afford to fall in an 0-2 hole this early in the season, in a treacherous AFC. This week, he faces an old foe from his NFC South days in Ron Rivera. This game will be a defensive struggle, as neither offense will be able to get much going, but Denver’s defense will come through with the biggest plays. Denver wins 19-14.

Pick: Broncos

***

Sunday Night Football

Dolphins(1-0) at Patriots(0-1)

Tua won't have as impressive a game as he did last week, and who could honestly, but he will lead his team to another big victory, as the Dolphins continue a fantastic start to the season. Miami wins 23-14.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Monday, September 18th - Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Saints(1-0) at Panthers(0-1)

Bryce Young makes his first start in an assumed many against the Saints, and if he thought things were bad against Atlanta, they will get exponentially worse against the Saints stellar defense. The Saints offense will find a way to break through where they couldn't a week ago, against a Tennessee defense that is much, much better than this Panthers squad. Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill will have solid games on the ground, having far better showings than they did a week ago. Meanwhile, Derek Carr and the Saints receiving corps will impress with fantastic performances.

The Saints defense will have another dominant performance, forcing the top-overall pick into a pair of ugly turnovers. While the Saints defense expectedly dominates, their offensive line, which struggled a week ago, will unexpectedly shine under the lights in primetime. Divisional play against a familiar foe, coupled with some unfamiliar faces in Carolina, will keep this game closer than it has any business being. Regardless, the Saints will leave Charlotte with the win and a 2-0 record. Saints win 21-16.

Pick: Saints

***

Browns(1-0) at Steelers(0-1)

Following a miserable home performance last week, Pittsburgh will rebound with a close divisional victory, led by some huge plays by their defense, which gets a chance to rebound from their dreadful Week 1 showing. This one will be a nail-biter all the way through. Pittsburgh wins 23-22.

Pick: Steelers

***

