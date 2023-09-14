Vikings vs. Eagles: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the City of Brotherly Love tonight. It’s an NFC matchup of playoff teams from last season. Will the Eagles beat the Vikings in consecutive Week 2 primetime matchups? Can Minnesota avoid another embarrassing loss? Let’s tune in to find out!

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

