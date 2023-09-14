CSC Week 2 Thursday Night Football preview and props

This looked to be one of the better Thursday Night Football games when the schedule was released. Last week though, the Minnesota Vikings looked out of practice and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. This loss could be a big blow to the Vikings chances at the NFC playoffs later this season, especially if they do not improve. A second conference loss and starting 0-2 is looking more likely as the Vikings travel to the Philadelphia Eagles on a short week. The Eagles were rusty in week 1 but still won a close game against the New England Patriots. It looks like the Eagles will be just as good as last year while the Vikings will try to get in the win column. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Vikings and Eagles under 49.5(-121)

To say that NFL offenses looked out of sync during the first week of action would be a drastic understatement. Defenses looked more ready to play, causing low scores and missed plays throughout offenses. That trend is not likely to turn around quickly, especially on a short week for these two teams. Both the Vikings and Eagles have improved defensive fronts who can make quarterbacks uncomfortable as well. The Vikings managed just 17 points against a worse team than the Eagles last week and that game was in Minnesota. A short week also leans towards a defensive advantage as well. The adjusted under of 49.5 lowers the odds slightly but well worth the difference.

AJ Brown Over 72.5 receiving yards(-125)

Nearly half of the targets against the Vikings are going to the outside receiver through one game this season. This is a matchup that teams feel like they could attack, as witnessed by Mike Evans’ big game last week. The matchup is even worse this week for the Vikings with Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. Brown had a decent opening week but could explode in week 2 against a bad Vikings secondary. If Hurts can maneuver the pass-rush, Brown should be open early and often. This is a big number on the board for receiving yards, but Brown is easily capable of eclipsing this total.

Alexander Mattison over 75 rushing + receiving yards(-110)

One of the few backfields overwhelmingly controlled by a single running back is the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison was on the field for 73% of offensive plays for the Vikings. He also ran a route nearly half of the Vikings total passing downs. The volume is incredible already. The Eagles defense are already seeing opposing rushers being targeted on 20% of passes. With a mediocre rush defense, so far, and this huge volume for Mattison, the 75 total yards is almost too good to pass up.

Long-shot of the night

K.J. Osborn anytime touchdown score(+270)

Jordan Addison might be getting a lot of the shine from the Vikings first game, but Osborn was actually on the field for 11 more routes. Osborn also lined up in the slot for half of his snaps. On defense, the Eagles seem to be susceptible to slot receivers with the loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson. This could be a garbage-time score, but Osborn has the opportunity and matchup for success on Thursday night. It is called longshot for a reason, but if it hits the payoff is almost three to one.