Fleur-de-Links, September 14: Payton Turner placed on IR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints place Payton Turner on IR for turf toe-Canal St Chronicles

Another unfortunate setback in the young career of a bright talent on the New Orleans Saints defense.

Armchair Quarterback-Canal St Chronicles

Matt Miguez breaks down the Week 1 victory for the Saints and what stood out from the season opener.

Saints add DE depth-Saints News Network

With the injury to Payton Turner, the Saints added some needed depth at the defensive end via the practice squad.

Saints O vs Panthers D-Canal St Chronicles

We take a look at the Saints' offense battling with the Carolina Panthers' defense. Can the O-Line contain Brian Burns? How will the Panthers secondary look without Jaycee Horn?

