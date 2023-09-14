CSC Staff Picks Week 2: Saints seemed destined for a 2-0 start

Week 2 of the regular season starts tonight with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. Our staff here at Canal Street Chronicles have solidified their picks for the week as we get ready for an action-packed weekend.

For the New Orleans Saints (-3), the entire staff once again agrees that they will in fact defeat the Carolina Panthers (+3) in Carolina Monday night. The other matchups that were unanimous were the Miami Dolphins (-2.5) over the New England Patriots (+2.5), the Philadelphia Eagles (-6) over the Minnesota Vikings (+6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) over the Baltimore Ravens (+3.5), the San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) over the LA Rams (+7.5), the New York Giants (-4) over the Arizona Cardinals (+4), the Buffalo Bills (-8.5) over the Las Vegas Raiders (+8.5), the Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) over the New York Jets (+9.5) and the Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) over the Houston Texans (+1.5). A lot of confidence down the board.

Once again of course a lot of it comes down to quarterback play. One of the more intriguing games would’ve likely been the Dallas Cowboys versus the New York Jets but now that Aaron Rodgers is out for the season, the Cowboys are huge favorites. Other choices are also based on how week 1 played out for some teams such as the Green Packers and the Detroit Lions who might’ve been overlooked in these matchups prior to the year.

Lots of great matchups this weekend. Should be a fun one.