Thursday’s Saints vs. Panthers injury report

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to take on the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. The Saints look relatively healthy not having any players sit out of practice on Thursday. Running back Kendre Miller returned to practice, while tight end Juwan Johnson was added to the injury report with a calf injury. Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the lone player who didn't appear in practice for either team on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints-

Limited Participation

S J.T. Gray (Shoulder)

RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring)

T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

TE Jimmy Graham (Rest)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Tennessee Titans-

Did Not Participate

CB Jaycee Horn (Hamstring)

Limited Participation

WR DJ Chark (Hamstring)

OT Taylor Moton (Biceps)

