 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Panthers Bold Predictions

Here are some bold predictions from the CSC staff for Week 2 of the regular season.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 was a good one with the New Orleans Saints opening the season at home and defeating the Tennessee Titans to start the season 1-0. This week we hit the road and head up to Charlotte, NC for an NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on MNF.

So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

  • The defense gets at least 2 sacks and 2 turnovers.
  • Derek Carr throws for over 300 yards again and 2 TD’s
  • Saints win by at least 7 and start the season 2-0

LUKE H:

  • Saints get three interceptions for the second straight week.
  • Jimmy Graham scores his first regular season touchdown since rejoining the Saints.
  • (Really bold prediction) Chris Olave breaks the Saints single game receiving record with more than 211-yards.

CARSON:

  • Panthers QB Bryce Young is sacked at least four times
  • Both Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill score their first touchdowns of the season
  • The Panthers record a defensive touchdown against the Saints

KYLE:

  • The receiving trio of Thomas, Olave, and Shaheed combine for over 250 yards again.
  • Kendre Miller gets his first NFL touchdown.
  • The defense goes a second straight week without allowing a touchdown.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...