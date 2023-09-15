Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Panthers Bold Predictions

Week 1 was a good one with the New Orleans Saints opening the season at home and defeating the Tennessee Titans to start the season 1-0. This week we hit the road and head up to Charlotte, NC for an NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on MNF.

So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

The defense gets at least 2 sacks and 2 turnovers.

Derek Carr throws for over 300 yards again and 2 TD’s

Saints win by at least 7 and start the season 2-0

LUKE H:

Saints get three interceptions for the second straight week.

Jimmy Graham scores his first regular season touchdown since rejoining the Saints.

(Really bold prediction) Chris Olave breaks the Saints single game receiving record with more than 211-yards.

CARSON:

Panthers QB Bryce Young is sacked at least four times

Both Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill score their first touchdowns of the season

The Panthers record a defensive touchdown against the Saints

KYLE:

The receiving trio of Thomas, Olave, and Shaheed combine for over 250 yards again.

Kendre Miller gets his first NFL touchdown.

The defense goes a second straight week without allowing a touchdown.

