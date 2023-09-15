Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Panthers Bold Predictions

Week 1 was a good one with the New Orleans Saints opening the season at home and defeating the Tennessee Titans to start the season 1-0. This week we hit the road and head up to Charlotte, NC for an NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on MNF.
So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- The defense gets at least 2 sacks and 2 turnovers.
- Derek Carr throws for over 300 yards again and 2 TD’s
- Saints win by at least 7 and start the season 2-0
LUKE H:
- Saints get three interceptions for the second straight week.
- Jimmy Graham scores his first regular season touchdown since rejoining the Saints.
- (Really bold prediction) Chris Olave breaks the Saints single game receiving record with more than 211-yards.
CARSON:
- Panthers QB Bryce Young is sacked at least four times
- Both Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill score their first touchdowns of the season
- The Panthers record a defensive touchdown against the Saints
KYLE:
- The receiving trio of Thomas, Olave, and Shaheed combine for over 250 yards again.
- Kendre Miller gets his first NFL touchdown.
- The defense goes a second straight week without allowing a touchdown.
