New Orleans Saints: Social Media Reactions

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Payton Turner placed on IR:

Payton Turner suffered a turf toe injury that will require surgery, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 11, 2023

Hope his surgery goes well and has a speedy recovery — Love Me or Hate Me (@PandaSmush83) September 13, 2023

I feel bad for the guy. I know he gets paid, but players want to compete — TDDV (@Tonyddv) September 12, 2023

Payton Turner locking out the tackle and swimming over for the tackle. Really hate he got injured, he was going to have a good year. pic.twitter.com/AQVaFTCXfq — Jayden ⚜️ (@JaydenDat) September 12, 2023

Saints add’l roster moves:

#Saints signed the following to the practice squad:

DB Faion Hicks

TE Michael Jacobson

LB Ty Summers

LB Terrell Lewis — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 13, 2023

Saints released Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 12, 2023

Derek Carr mic’d up for Titans game:

This is wild: #Saints QB Derek Carr told WR Rashid Shaheed to run a go route and win the team the game…



And he did just that!



“Hey, listen to me Shid… freaking run”pic.twitter.com/U1ww4IM3rS — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 12, 2023

Damn, love it! Keep building that chemistry ⚜️❤️ — Jessica Salmi (@salmi_jess) September 12, 2023

4 is a baller, always have been since day 1. — Deaareon Morris (@deaareon544) September 12, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

