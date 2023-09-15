Saints Start/Sit for Week 2 match-up against the Panthers

The goal of every fantasy football manager is to win a championship by grabbing every advantage possible in their league. Depending on your needs, this can mean targeting players on the waiver wire, acquiring them for cheap, or stashing players who are nearing IR returns. Let’s take a look at who to Start/Sit from the Saints in week 2 in the Monday Night Football match-up against the Carolina Panthers.

Juwan Johnson: Sit

A calf injury limited Johnson’s participation in Thursday’s practice. The Saints have suffered a potentially significant injury following their first practice of Week 2. In order to play at Carolina on Monday, Johnson has two more chances this week. If Johnson is limited or unable to play that game, Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham will fill Johnson’s role at tight end.

Start the following instead:

Jimmy Graham

Taysom Hill

The versatile Hill played both special teams and offense, lining up as a quarterback and tight end on Sunday being beneficial. Instead of attempting a pass on Sunday, he served as a change-of-pace rusher. Although Graham hasn’t seen much field time yet, I would expect that to change since Johnson is out.

Jake Haener: Sit

Haener has been suspended for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He was suspended for six games.

Start the following instead:

Derek Carr

Jameis Winston

If you were not lucky enough to snag a top QB like Carr but drafted Winston, he is definitely a start. With Haener out for six games, The Saints will rely on Winston for rotation to give Carr a breather between snaps.

Kendre Miller: Sit

In Thursday’s practice, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Miller (hamstring) was limited. Miller’s status remains questionable. The rookie running back participated in drills during the media portion of practice, but it’s unclear how much work he managed to squeeze in behind the scenes. As of now, Miller is expected to suit up Monday in Carolina in better health. I don’t know if I would risk it but keep an eye out just in case Allen sees much improvement to play.

Start the following instead:

Jamaal Williams

Among the Saints’ 27 rushing attempts, Williams accounted for all but nine. As a result of his limited use in the first half, the veteran finished with six carries and one catch for 22 total yards. After halftime, the Saints focused more on the ground game, with 20 rushing attempts compared to 13 passing attempts. Expect to see Taysom Hill come into the game to offset the rushing yards for Williams.

Trequan Smith: Sit

Tre’Quan Smith was placed on the injured reserve list last Saturday by the New Orleans Saints, sidelining him for at least four weeks. During training camp, Smith suffered a groin injury that required surgery in Philadelphia when it wouldn’t heal.

Start the following instead:

Mike Thomas

Chris Olave

Rashid Shaheed

As part of last Sunday’s 16-15 victory over the Titans, Olave caught eight passes on 10 targets for a total of 112 yards. Despite both Rashid Shaheed and Michael Thomas playing an important role in the offense, Olave has been in good shape so far in his sophomore season. Thomas recorded five receptions on eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Titans, while Shaheed caught five of six targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. I expect this momentum to continue Monday night against Carolina.

Who would you start/sit? How are your Saints players matching up in your fantasy league so far? Leave your comments below.