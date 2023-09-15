 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 15: Saints head into final prep for Panthers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday injuries-Canal St Chronicles

We take a look at the Thursday injury report for both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

CSC Picks: Week 2-Canal St Chronicles

Can the Saints start the season 2-0? Our staff certainly thinks so. Check out our picks for the weekend here!

Derek Carr almost retired-ESPN

During the 2022 season, Carr almost called it quits. Here’s the story from Saints reporter Katherine Terrell.

5 questions: Week 2-Canal St Chronicles

Here are the five biggest questions as the Black and Gold prepare for a Monday Night Football battle with a division rival.

