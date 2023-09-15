Fleur-de-Links, September 15: Saints head into final prep for Panthers

We take a look at the Thursday injury report for both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

NFL Films shows that #Saints QB Derek Carr uses tape to cover the earholes of his helmet in order to hear the speakers in his helmet better



"In Kansas City, you can hear everything — the whole play"



"QB" Taysom Hill couldn't believe it



(h/t @AryePulli)pic.twitter.com/ByawIIDYrC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2023

"He shows every day that winning is important to him,"



- Derek Carr on Rashid Shaheed#Saints pic.twitter.com/9hOV40f3Fx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 14, 2023