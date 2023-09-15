Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction and will they be more productive in the run game this week

Earlier this week, we asked our readers if they think team will be more productive in the run game this week against the Carolina Panthers and if they are headed in the right direction.

After last week’s win against the Tennessee Titans, Saints fans are definitely feeling good about the team headed into Week 2 and they feel that the Saints run game will improve this week, after rushing for just 69 yards against the Titans on Sunday.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said it is not something that went unnoticed, “It’s certainly going to be something that we’re going to look at from a schematic standpoint. What can we do better? How can we put our guys in a better position and how can we run the football better than we did in this particular game.”

The Saints could get some help with rookie RB Kendre Miller returning to practice on yesterday after being sidelined with a hamstring injury since right after the final preseason game.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers on Monday night in Bank of America Stadium.

