Friday’s Saints vs. Panthers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will travel to the Carolina Panthers to play on Monday Night Football. After being limited on Thursday’s practice, tight end Juwan Johnson practiced fully while dealing with a calf injury. It was just announced that Panthers’ cornerback Jaycee Horn was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

TE Jimmy Graham (Rest)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Limited Participation

S J.T. Gray (Shoulder)

RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring)

Carolina Panthers:

Did Not Participate

CB Jaycee Horn (Hamstring) IR

Limited Participation

WR DJ Chark (Hamstring)

OT Taylor Moton (Biceps)

