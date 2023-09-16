Final Saints vs. Panthers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints held their final practice on Saturday before the matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

The Saints will go into this game relatively healthy, with just two players questionable.

New Orleans Saints:

S J.T. Gray (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Carolina Panthers:

WR DJ Chark (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel