Final Saints vs. Panthers Injury Report

New Orleans held their final practice before the MNF matchup against the Panthers.

By Kyle Besson
Houston Texans v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints held their final practice on Saturday before the matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

The Saints will go into this game relatively healthy, with just two players questionable.

New Orleans Saints:

S J.T. Gray (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Carolina Panthers:

WR DJ Chark (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

