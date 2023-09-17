Dolphins vs. Patriots: Sunday Night Football open thread

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins tonight at Foxborough. These two division rivals have been moving in opposite directions in recent years, but their games have always remained tough. Will Tua Tagovailoa continue his dominant ways? Can the Pats rebound from a tough Week 1 loss? Let’s tune in and find out!

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

