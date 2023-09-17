Week 2 early games open thread

Week 2 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Carolina on Monday Night Football! Here is today’s early slate:

Green Bay at Atlanta

Las Vegas at Buffalo

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Seattle at Detroit

Indianapolis at Houston

Kansas City at Jacksonville

Chicago at Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee

The most important games in the first half of the day for the Saints are ATL/GB and TB/CHI. Here’s to the Packers and Bears picking up wins today! Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!