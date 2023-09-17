Week 2 late games open thread

Week 2 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Carolina on Monday Night Football! Here is today’s late slate:

New York Giants at Arizona

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets at Dallas

Washington at Denver

The most important game in the second half of the day is Denver hosting Washington, as the worse Denver’s record is, the better the Saints second-round pick will be in next year’s draft. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

