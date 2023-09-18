 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Important quotes during Week 2: Saints vs. Panthers

New Orleans will face Carolina in Bank of America Stadium on MNF.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers in Bank of America Stadium for an NFC South showdown on Monday Night Football.

Let’s take a look at some important quotes leading up to this Week 2 matchup:

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...