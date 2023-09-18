Important quotes during Week 2: Saints vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers in Bank of America Stadium for an NFC South showdown on Monday Night Football.

Let’s take a look at some important quotes leading up to this Week 2 matchup:

Enjoyed that one! It’s behind us now! Gotta go 1-0 this week! #Team #DBlock — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) September 11, 2023

Good W, but we're back to work. pic.twitter.com/sbUqpGjfoc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2023

"I like playing in primetime environments. There's a little bit of extra energy that goes along with that." pic.twitter.com/F6vdLM6u0M — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 16, 2023

Dennis Allen wouldn’t necessarily commit to Isiah Foskey stepping into a full role with Payton Turner down. He noted Kyle Phillips as a player who could also be involved this week, and whoever goes in there is expected to get the job done. #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 16, 2023

"We’ll have to just pay attention and pay attention in the game," Saints coach Dennis Allen said, "make sure that we’re changing up some of our signals and things that we do on defense."https://t.co/UzXzTI5YTV — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) September 16, 2023

