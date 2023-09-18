New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

Week 2 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-0) are on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Bank of American Stadium on MNF.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

WR A.T. Perry

WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

RB Kendre Miller

RB Kirk Merritt

OL Nick Saldiveri

DE Kyle Phillips

Carolina Panthers:

RB Raheem Blackshear

G Nash Jensen

LB D.J. Johnson

Tackle David Sharpe

CB Sam Webb

