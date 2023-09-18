 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

6 players are inactive tonight for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-0) are on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Bank of American Stadium on MNF.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • WR A.T. Perry
  • WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
  • RB Kendre Miller
  • RB Kirk Merritt
  • OL Nick Saldiveri
  • DE Kyle Phillips

Carolina Panthers:

  • RB Raheem Blackshear
  • G Nash Jensen
  • LB D.J. Johnson
  • Tackle David Sharpe
  • CB Sam Webb

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...