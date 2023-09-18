New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

Week 2 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-0) are on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Bank of American Stadium on MNF.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- WR A.T. Perry
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
- RB Kendre Miller
- RB Kirk Merritt
- OL Nick Saldiveri
- DE Kyle Phillips
Carolina Panthers:
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- G Nash Jensen
- LB D.J. Johnson
- Tackle David Sharpe
- CB Sam Webb
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel
Loading comments...