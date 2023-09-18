Browns vs. Steelers: Monday Night Football open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in the second game of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. An AFC North matchup caps Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season. Will the Browns win consecutive games against another division rival? Can the Steelers rebound from their horrible loss a week ago? Let’s tune in to find out!

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ABC

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

