Saints at Panthers MNF props and best bets

A win is a win, especially against one of the best and most experienced fronts in the NFL in the Tennessee Titans. The offense looked shaky at times last week but there are many positives going into Week 2. The receiving unit looks like it could be special. Carr showed the toughness to hang in the pocket against pressure and deliver. On the other side of the ball, the defense might be better than it was last year while also being younger in some areas. A divisional matchup against the rebuilding Carolina Panthers is on the slate for Monday Night Football. Cam Jordan and the defensive front should feast on a bad Panthers offensive line in primetime while the offense will need to continue growth. This game has some interesting wagering lines that CSC previews each week. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the lines for the Saints at Panthers Week 2 best bets.

NFL Week 2 Saints at Panthers best bets

Saints spread -3.5(-103)

The Panthers are getting a lot of respect at home with this point spread. Last week, they lost by double digits to the upstart Atlanta Falcons. Divisional matchups are normally closer than expected, but the Panthers look to be in complete disarray already this season. Two offensive linemen went down with injury at a position the Panthers were already weak. They also lost emerging cornerback Jaycee Horn for several games. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are getting healthier, with the return of Kendre Miller to the backfield. The offense is likely going to be better this week after a very tough test against the Tennessee Titans last week. It is unlikely that the Panthers are going to be able to replicate the pass rush that caused the Saints issues. The Saints win by more than four this week on the road.

Jamaal Williams over 52.5 rushing yards(-125)

Even with the aforementioned return of Kendre Miller, Williams should still dominate touches in this backfield. Miller is likely going to be eased back into action. Even if Miller does play half of the game, both Falcons running backs from week 1 went over 56 yards rushing. Williams had a bad first game, but it was against the best rush defense in the NFL. He still mustered 45 rushing yards against that defense on 18 touches. Surely, he can average better this week and go over this total. Garbage time could also help Williams eclipse this mark as well. Jamaal Williams easily goes over 53 yards rushing in primetime.

Turnover props over 2.5(-130)

Both Bryce Young and Derek Carr turned the ball over last week. Young is still growing into a starting NFL quarterback behind a dreadful offensive line. This causes him to try force throws with just his arm, leading to interceptions. The Saints defense picked Ryan Tannehill multiple times last week, so Young better be ready for the secondary. On the other side, Carr has been known to have inexplicable lapses of judgment at crucial game moments. In the last couple of years, he averaged over a turnover a game from either a fumble or interception. It says a lot about both quarterbacks that this total is favored to go over 2.5 in this game. Take the total over though.

Long shot of the game

Rashid Shaheed over 75 receiving yards(+500)

The longest shot of long shots so far in this series of articles. This is strictly in regard to Shaheed’s ability to break off long receptions at any moment. It could only take two catches for Shaheed to overcome this large number. Being the third or fourth option on routes is not ideal, but volume is not key to Shaheed’s success in the offense. The Saints have scripted plays specifically for Shaheed and these are not screens or dump offs. These scripted plays are designed to hit home runs. Five to one odds means it is unlikely to happen, but the ability and the opportunity exists for Shaheed in this Saints offense.