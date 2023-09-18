Saints vs. Panthers: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Tonight:
New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)
The Saints face the Panthers in Charlotte on Monday Night Football. It is the first game of tonight’s Monday Night duo of games, the second of which begins an hour after this game, but this is the only game that matters for Who Dat Nation. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Saints last season and New Orleans looks to return the favor this season. The road to the NFC South title truly begins here!
The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 2 action:
Game time:
Monday, September 18th - 4:15pm PST / 6:15pm CST / 7:15pm EST
Location:
Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina
Weather Forecast:
58º - Clear
TV Broadcasts:
ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)
-Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(MNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3; Over/Under 39.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.
Loading comments...