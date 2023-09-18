Saints vs. Panthers: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

The Saints face the Panthers in Charlotte on Monday Night Football. It is the first game of tonight’s Monday Night duo of games, the second of which begins an hour after this game, but this is the only game that matters for Who Dat Nation. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Saints last season and New Orleans looks to return the favor this season. The road to the NFC South title truly begins here!

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 2 action:

Game time:

Monday, September 18th - 4:15pm PST / 6:15pm CST / 7:15pm EST

Location:

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

Weather Forecast:

58º - Clear

TV Broadcasts:

ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)

-Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(MNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 39.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Cat Scratch Reader

