Saints vs. Panthers: Monday Night Football open thread

The Saints face the Panthers in Carolina on Monday Night Football. This NFC South rivalry went Carolina’s way a season ago, with the Panthers sweeping the season series in arguably the most unimpressive way possible. This season, the Saints look to exact some revenge on their division rivals beginning here in primetime. The Saints also look to spoil the home debut of first-overall pick Bryce Young, by giving the rookie quarterback a massive headache under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. Let’s get this one started!

Monday, September 18th - 4:15pm PST / 6:15pm CST / 7:15pm EST

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

58º - Clear

ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)

-Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here

Saints -3; Over/Under 39.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Cat Scratch Reader

Here’s to the Saints winning back-to-back games to start the season! Who Dat!

