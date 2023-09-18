Saints vs. Panthers: Monday Night Football open thread

Monday Night Football - Week 2
New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)
The Saints face the Panthers in Carolina on Monday Night Football. This NFC South rivalry went Carolina’s way a season ago, with the Panthers sweeping the season series in arguably the most unimpressive way possible. This season, the Saints look to exact some revenge on their division rivals beginning here in primetime. The Saints also look to spoil the home debut of first-overall pick Bryce Young, by giving the rookie quarterback a massive headache under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. Let’s get this one started!
Kickoff:
Monday, September 18th - 4:15pm PST / 6:15pm CST / 7:15pm EST
Location:
Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina
Weather Forecast:
58º - Clear
TV Broadcasts:
ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)
-Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(MNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3; Over/Under 39.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints winning back-to-back games to start the season! Who Dat!
