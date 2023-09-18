Key Matchups: Saints vs Panthers

After a dominant defensive performance in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints will go out on the road for a primetime NFC South battle with the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

Each team has a new quarterback and will be looking to make an early statement in the division, especially after the Panthers fell to Atlanta 24-10 a week ago.

Saints receivers vs. Carolina secondary

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas had solid games in Week 1, including Olave going over 100 yards to start the season. Now with the news that young star Jaycee Horn will not be available for the Panthers, the Saints will have an advantage in the passing game Monday night.

I would also look to see the kind of night Rashid Shaheed has for the Black and Gold, as he went off against Tennessee for 90 yards and a score. Can he repeat or even have a similar performance against a division foe will be something to pay attention to.

Bryce Young vs. the Saints Defense

The top overall draft pick out of Alabama, Young came to Carolina and became the starter during training camp. After struggling in Week 1 against the Falcons, Young will be looking to bounce back at home. However, he’s got a tall task ahead of him in facing a Saints secondary that had three interceptions on Sunday. The front seven will put pressure on Young and force him to make tough throws, so what adjustments and decisions can the young QB make? Also, his backup is very familiar with the Saints’ defensive scheme with Andy Dalton playing in New Orleans last year.

Derek Carr vs. Brian Burns

Carr showed last week that he is the quarterback the New Orleans Saints have been searching for since Drew Brees retired. Now, he’s got his first matchup in the NFC South facing one of the toughest defensive ends in the league in Brian Burns.

Burns will look to put tons of pressure on Carr, but will the New Orleans offensive line be able to slow him down and give their QB time in the pocket? Plenty to look forward to in the first NFC South matchup of the 2023 season for the Saints.

