Week 2 of NFL regular season action and there will be two Monday Night Football games. The beloved New Orleans Saints will travel to play the Carolina Panthers in game one. The second game is also a divisional matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North battle is likely to be hard hitting for the 144th all time meeting between these two teams. Kenny Pickett will look to right the ship and get the Steelers into the win column. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson will look to continue their week 1 momentum.

Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football week 2 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 2 props and best bets

Steelers game line +3(-139)

Last week, the Steelers lost by 23 points while the Browns won by 21. It is curious that this line is this close, but the NFL is a league of matchups. Divisional games are always closer than they should be, especially between teams with stout defenses. The Browns might have quietly built one of the best defenses in the league while the Steelers are always tough as well. With the play of Kenny Pickett so far in his young career, the Steelers will have to lean on their defense to stay close in this game. With a point total of just 38, expect a low scoring game which leans toward taking the points, which is exactly the play for Monday’s second game.

Elijah Moore over 43.5 yards receiving(-110)

The receiving line for Moore is pretty high for what could be the third or fourth option on the offense. What helps Moore is a potential injury to Amari Cooper who might be limited in the game. David Nnjoku is a pass-catching threat as well but the Steelers do cover the middle of the field decently. Last week, a very similar wide receiver had huge numbers against the Steelers in San Francisco 49ers player Brandon Aiyuk. Elijah Moore is not likely to replicate Aiyuk’s numbers, but he should have the opportunity.

Kenny Pickett under 204.5 yards passing(-115)

With this game looking to be a defensive battle, Pickett will likely not have to throw the ball very many times. The team will rely on the defense and Najee Harris to stay in the game, which is good for Pickett. In his career, he has only thrown over 200 yards in just four games. Those games were also against defenses far inferior to this Browns team. Adding to this wager is the fact that Dionte Johnson was injured last week. So no number one receiver, a bad matchup, and historical precedent is working against this passing prop for Pickett. As long as there is not too much garbage time in the game, Pickett should stay under this total.

Long-shot of the night

Steelers total points under 10(+330)

Is Kenny Pickett any good at football? So far, the answer is a resounding no and now he has to play a very good defense under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. All of the reasons for taking the under on Pickett have already been highlighted. If the Browns can protect the ball and continue to play good defense, they could very well hold the steelers to 10 or fewer points. It is not likely, since a turnover or defensive score can take the total over, but at three to one odds it could be worth the wager.