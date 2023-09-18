 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 18: Saints match up with Carolina on MNF

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Final injury report-Canal St Chronicles

Nobody has been ruled out for Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, but Kendre Miller is a game-time decision.

Bold Predictions: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s the staff’s predictions for Monday night’s game in Charlotte.

Panthers vs Saints info-CBS Sports

Whether you are looking for the odds, breakdown, or any info regarding the game, you can find it right here.

Saints will look to stunt Young-New Orleans Saints

The top overall pick will be getting better with time in the NFL, but the Saints don’t want it to happen tomorrow night on ESPN.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...