Saints open as 2-point underdogs against the Packers

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-0) will head up to Lambeau Field to face off against the Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Currently, the Saints are 2-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This comes fresh off of a 20-17 Saints win against the Carolina Panthers on MNF. Meanwhile, the Packers dropped a close one in their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, losing 25-24.

The over/under is currently 43.5 points but there will surely be some movement on this during the week.

