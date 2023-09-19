Overreactions: Saints vs. Panthers

What an ugly football game.

However, the New Orleans Saints managed to come out on the winning side, taking down the Carolina Panthers 20-17 to improve to 2-0 for the first time in a decade (literally).

Derek Carr struggled

I’m not going to sugarcoat this. Our new quarterback wasn’t great tonight. He finished 21/36 for 228 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Now, I understand that the offensive line was worse than him and didn’t give him much time to progress through his reads, but some of the decisions that he made were head scratchers to say the least. I’m not going to overreact too much by saying I want a new QB, but tonight was far from Carr’s best night.

Defense continues to be insane

The Saints defense held the Carolina Panthers under 250 yards of total offense at home. They rattled top overall pick Bryce Young, had great coverage on their receiving corps, forced turnovers, and made big stops. Sure, there were some bad penalties and mistakes made, but overall, you can’t be mad with the defensive performance tonight for the Black and Gold.

BEST CATCH EVER?

Maybe not. But it’s certainly up there.

In the third quarter, Chris Olave made one of the most impressive catches in the history of the NFL. Sprinting down the sidelines against CJ Henderson, Olave gets around Henderson, forcing the corner to grab one of his arms. But, instead of flailing for a PI call, Olave bobbled the hall with one hand, got his second arm free, and reeled in the catch while going to the ground for a gain of 42 yards and helped set up the first touchdown of the night for New Orleans.

Olave continues to prove why the Saints drafted him and how valuable he’s already become in the New Orleans offense.

