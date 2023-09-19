Fleur-de-Links, September 19th: Saints hang on to win in Carolina

Saints win on MNF-Saints News Network
The New Orleans Saints were able to pick up a win on Monday Night Football. Here are some of the reasons why they found success.
Jamaal Williams injury-CBS Sports
Jamaal Williams left the game with an injury and didn’t return. Here’s the story on what happened.
Saints vs Panthers thread-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s our CSC thread from the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
Saints vs Panthers recap-Sporting News
Chris Olave made a catch for the ages, the Saints defense stood up, and New Orleans is now 2-0.
What we learned from MNF-NFL
Both games were settled by less than seven points and the good guys were one of the victors. Here’s a look at the night as a whole.
Spectacular— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023
Unbelievable
That's @chrisolave_ #Saints | @OhioStateFB
: ESPN/ESPN2/WDSU (locally) pic.twitter.com/l7W8gd7QKV
#Saints beat Panthers 20-17 and improve to 2-0 for first time since 2013.— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) September 19, 2023
The Saints have now held 10 straight opponents to 20 points or less, eclipsing the 9 straight games by the Dome Patrol defense in 1991.
That catch puts @CantGuardMike at 2nd in #Saints career receptions— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 18, 2023
Most receptions in Saints history:
711 - Marques Colston
533 – Michael Thomas
532 – Eric Martin pic.twitter.com/51wZlbc8a6
