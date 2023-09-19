 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 19th: Saints hang on to win in Carolina

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Saints win on MNF-Saints News Network

The New Orleans Saints were able to pick up a win on Monday Night Football. Here are some of the reasons why they found success.

Jamaal Williams injury-CBS Sports

Jamaal Williams left the game with an injury and didn’t return. Here’s the story on what happened.

Saints vs Panthers thread-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s our CSC thread from the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Saints vs Panthers recap-Sporting News

Chris Olave made a catch for the ages, the Saints defense stood up, and New Orleans is now 2-0.

What we learned from MNF-NFL

Both games were settled by less than seven points and the good guys were one of the victors. Here’s a look at the night as a whole.

