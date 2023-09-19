Social media reactions to Saints win over Panthers

On Monday night, the New Orleans Saints travelled to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. After a messy first half, Derek Carr and the offense finally began to click in the second half. In the end, the Saints were able to fend off the Panthers and head home with a 2-0 record.



Let’s check in on how everyone weighed in on Monday’s win.

W... Who Dat! ⚜️



Back to work... — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 19, 2023

Saints get the victory in a tough one in Charlotte, but an ugly win is always better than a pretty loss! — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) September 19, 2023

2-0 is 2-0. Make it pretty later. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 19, 2023

Me going to bed knowing the #Saints are 2-0 pic.twitter.com/DJQHWud23C — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 19, 2023

All Saints fans should be off the day after a Saints win tbh. https://t.co/9enz3m0x30 — Allen K. (@AllenK_81) September 19, 2023

However they come, as long as the Wins keep coming I can smile for the night same story different week. #24hrrule onwards to this weeks prep — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) September 19, 2023

Next up for the Saints: a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Let’s see if the Saints move on to get to 3-0 on the season.