SB Nation Reacts Survey: Do you think the Saints are headed in the right direction?

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013. While the offense was slow to get started, the Saints defense put on another stellar performance. They have allowed only one touchdown this season, making this the 10th straight game that they have held their opponent to 20 points or less. Next up for New Orleans is a trip to Lambeau to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

