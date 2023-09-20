Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 3

Another week, another round of injuries and player emergence. The weekly grind of fantasy football never ends, but the purpose of this weekly series is to keep Canal Street Chronicles readers a step ahead of their competition in their home leagues. Injuries in the NFL are all too common, so fantasy managers have to be ready to pivot. Saquan Barkley and David Montgomery look as if they will miss some playing time. Meanwhile, Cam Akers was a healthy scratch for unknown reasons. The NFL is a week-to-week business and fantasy players have to pay attention constantly. Here are some players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for week 3 of the fantasy football regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 3 of the fantasy football season

Zack Moss, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Zack Moss should have likely been rostered in every fantasy league last week after Deon Jackson’s poor performance. Luckily for running back-needy teams though, he is still available in around half of ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues. With Jonathan Taylor just not wanting to play for the Colts, Moss could end up being the rushing leader for the team. Anthony Richardson is going to vulture a lot of the rushing totals this season, but he is already banged up. If Gardner Minshew is driving this team with a more pro-style offense, Moss is likely to have a huge workload going forward. Proceed with a little caution but put Moss at the end of your bench.

Craig Reynolds, running back, Detroit Lions

David Montgomery looks like he could miss a few games with a lower body injury. Montgomery’s injury severity is unknown completely, but hints from Montgomery himself appear as if he is anticipating an absence from the team. After Montgomery went down Sunday, the Lions did not turn to rookie Jahmyr Gibbs either, but it was Craig Reynolds who saw the dirty yardage work. This is by design. The Lions sideline does not want their first-round draft pick to simply be a one-cut runner. Gibbs is going to be a joker on the field while others take the between the tackles rushes. This is where Reynolds is going to live while Montgomery recovers. Reynolds is not as talented as Montgomery, but he is a likely RB2 in fantasy until Montgomery returns.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: This article was written before the Monday Night Football games had concluded, which unfortunately included a devastating injury to Nick Chubb. Jerome Ford is a top priority addition for all fantasy teams this week. Kareem Hunt is also worth a flier if you do not get Ford as it is likely the Cleveland Browns bring in some help at the position.

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver, New England Patriots

Do not look now, but the Patriots might be bad this season. Even their defense looks to be mediocre so far this season. With that being the case, Mac Jones and the offense is having to throw a lot more than they probably want. No receiver is benefiting more from this than Kendrick Bourne. He is the most targeted receiver on the roster through two games. He is still Kendrick Bourne though, so it is unlikely he turns these into monster fantasy games. In PPR leagues though, Bourne is going to have volume for most of this year if he continues this pace. There will be bad games, but it does not appear as if his volume in the offense is going to lessen which makes him roster able for fantasy purposes.

Luke Musgrave, tight end, Green Bay Packers

The Packers and Jordan Love might be okay this season. Love is playing well so far while spreading the ball around to his plethora of receivers. After shipping out some familiar faces to the New York Jets, the Packers suddenly have a revitalized group of pass catchers. The person on the field the most for the Packers though is not a wide receiver, but a tight end. In the first two games of this year, Musgrave is seeing the field and running routes more than any other player on the team. Only Romeo Doubs is close to his total. Musgrave looks like he has cemented his role on this offense. Tight end is a dead zone so having one with weekly consistent opportunities is rare.