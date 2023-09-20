 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Important quotes from the Saints victory against the Panthers in Week 2

New Orleans defeated Carolina in Charlotte on MNF.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 20-17 in Charlotte on Monday Night Football. With this win, the Saints start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013 and their defense has given up 20 or less points in ten straight games for the first time in franchise history.

So, let’s take a look at some important quotes after Monday night's victory:

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...