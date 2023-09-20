Important quotes from the Saints victory against the Panthers in Week 2

The New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 20-17 in Charlotte on Monday Night Football. With this win, the Saints start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013 and their defense has given up 20 or less points in ten straight games for the first time in franchise history.

So, let’s take a look at some important quotes after Monday night's victory:

"I don't care what I gotta do, I'm scoring this one. Four years in the league, man. It takes a while, but it's here. I scored on my wife's birthday tomorrow! That ball was for her... but that second one, that's mine."



Tony Jones Jr. on scoring his first and second career TD pic.twitter.com/2clBRRiCVC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023

Mike Thomas: “That’s what I’m here to do — make a big play and then go talk shit to DA and get him turnt up.” pic.twitter.com/pcZv0IWhmB — NOF (@nofnetwork) September 19, 2023

"We're 2-0 and I don't think we've played at the level that we're all expecting to play at yet... we're going to keep working and make those corrections, but it feels good to do it with a win." pic.twitter.com/Z6NXcMqA6M — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023

Trevor Penning told me he battled with confidence last week but was able to find it coming into today. Said he played not to lose last week. He felt like he played much better this week and is confident moving forward — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 19, 2023

"My daughter had a phenomenal week, she's doing great. A full bill of health."



A message from @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/vw9P8e5EM2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023

Video: Saints coach Dennis Allen says his team has plenty to work on, but it’s nice to be able to do that with a 2-0 record. pic.twitter.com/pJnbBrDUST — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 19, 2023

