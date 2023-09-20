Fleur-de-Links, September 20: Saints now 2-0 for first time since 2013

I broke down what I saw from the New Orleans Saints’ 20-17 win on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers.

With the Saints getting a second straight win, there were more ups and downs in this matchup as well.

From practice squad to active roster, Tony Jones Jr. came up in a big way for the Black and Gold Monday night.

Derek Carr never had a Top 20 defense in his nine seasons with the Raiders. So when he had the chance to get one, he jumped on it and ended up in New Orleans

#Saints defense >>>



Next Up: at Packers on Sunday (Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/uZTdYvWCOH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023