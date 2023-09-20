Fleur-de-Links, September 20: Saints now 2-0 for first time since 2013

Overreactions: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles
I broke down what I saw from the New Orleans Saints’ 20-17 win on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers.
Ups and Downs: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles
With the Saints getting a second straight win, there were more ups and downs in this matchup as well.
Tony Jones Jr is back for the Saints-New Orleans Saints
From practice squad to active roster, Tony Jones Jr. came up in a big way for the Black and Gold Monday night.
Carr says NO’s defense big reason why he signed-NBC Sports
Derek Carr never had a Top 20 defense in his nine seasons with the Raiders. So when he had the chance to get one, he jumped on it and ended up in New Orleans
Making memories #Saints | @camjordan94 pic.twitter.com/yh39BvxqYn— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023
#Saints defense >>>— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023
Next Up: at Packers on Sunday (Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/uZTdYvWCOH
Through 2 games:— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 19, 2023
Chris Olave: 14 catches, 198 yards
Michael Thomas: 12 catches, 116 yards
Rashid Shaheed: 9 catches, 152 yards
The #Saints have some weapons in the passing game pic.twitter.com/n0lsseQQgn
Loading comments...