Fleur-de-Links, September 20: Saints now 2-0 for first time since 2013

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: SEP 18 Saints at Panthers Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Overreactions: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles

I broke down what I saw from the New Orleans Saints’ 20-17 win on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers.

Ups and Downs: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles

With the Saints getting a second straight win, there were more ups and downs in this matchup as well.

Tony Jones Jr is back for the Saints-New Orleans Saints

From practice squad to active roster, Tony Jones Jr. came up in a big way for the Black and Gold Monday night.

Carr says NO’s defense big reason why he signed-NBC Sports

Derek Carr never had a Top 20 defense in his nine seasons with the Raiders. So when he had the chance to get one, he jumped on it and ended up in New Orleans

