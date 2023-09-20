Saints have waived WR Kirk Merritt

The New Orleans Saints have waived RB Kirk Merritt per Brooke Kirchhofer with NewOrleans.football

#Saints waived Kirk Merritt — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 19, 2023

Merritt is a Louisiana native who attended Destrehan High School and signed with the Saints last year. In 2022 preseason, he recorded six receptions for 40 yards for one TD and returned two kickoffs for 84 yards. He previously played at wide receiver but made the move to running back during the offseason. Merritt was inactive for Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.

